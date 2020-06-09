American Legion to dispose of flags in ceremony

RUMFORD — The Rumford American Legion Post 24 will hold the annual Dignified Flag Disposal Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 14. If possible, bring retired flags to the post by Saturday, June 13. There will be a tote by the door to keep the flags safe. The community is welcome, but the limit of those in attendance is 50 with social distancing.

A to-go meal of hamburgers/hot dogs or two hot dogs plus sides of coleslaw and beans will be available from 2 to 5 p.m. Those not able to attend the ceremony may have a meal delivered to the car. Cost is $10.

Preorders are encouraged. Call Tricia at 207-357-3289 or Val at 915-494-6383 to place an order.

Church summer suppers to continue as drive-through

WATERFORD — The North Waterford Congregational Church members met through Zoom recently to discuss methods of safely presenting their summer suppers.

The church will switch to a drive-through method of delivering the meals. Community members will be asked to drive up Green Road, turn in back of the church to receive a boxed meal and exit via the Five Kezars Road. All foodstuffs will be cooked on-site in hygienic conditions and packed to go.

The first supper to be held this summer will be on Tuesday, July 7, with delivery available from 5 to 6 p.m. as long as supplies last. The menu for the first supper will be a pasta bake, with mixed vegetables, cole slaw, biscuit and the traditional strawberry shortcake for dessert. Each meal will cost $10.

The suppers have been held every other Tuesday through the summer for generations. “The suppers are a community event,” said church President Milly Millett. “It’s important to keep them going. But we want to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.”

Little Miss, Mister Woodchip Contest canceled

RANGELEY — The Little Miss and Mister Woodchip Contest, originally scheduled for the end of July at the Maine Forestry Museum, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Historical society closed for season

STRATTON — The Dead River Area Historical Society will not be open this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum was constructed in 1878 and much work needs to be done, but because of the virus members are unable to be at the site at the same time to do the necessary work. At one point the roof was found to be leaking around the chimney and damaged the ceiling and two walls. Kurt Rolbiecki of KR Builders did the necessary repairs.

For more information call Mary Henderson at 207-246-2271.

Carrie Ricker team takes third in state championship

LITCHFIELD — The “Vicious Vipers” team from Carrie Ricker School has won third place in the final round of the Maine Student Book Award tournament. The team represented the school, RSU4 and central Maine in the round for the state championship.

This is the second year of the MSBA tournament and the second year the Carrie Ricker team represented central Maine at the state championship. The team consists of seven grade five students: Fiona McDonough, Stanley Golob, Evelyn Caron, Jocelyn Davis, Cameron Simpson, Jeremiah Violette and Olivia French.