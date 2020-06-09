PORTLAND — Maine Association of Nonprofits (MANP) has released “Reopening with Purpose: Guidance for Maine Nonprofits Impacted by the Pandemic,” a free guidebook for Maine charitable organizations to help them assess when and how to safely reopen offices, resume or expand in-person services and reimagine their mission-driven work.

The guidebook contains a number of checklists, public health recommendations and considerations to aid in the reopening process, so that employers can ensure a safe and effective return of their workforce in a manner that is aligned with their organization’s mission and meet the needs of the people they serve.

“Looking forward, as we shift from a sprint mindset to that of a marathon, there are many procedures to follow and formative questions to ponder,” said Jennifer Hutchins, MANP executive eirector. “It will be up to each organization’s leadership to determine for themselves when and how to unlock the doors. To assist in this effort, we are sharing this set of guidelines and recommendations, specific to Maine nonprofits, to complement resources from other state and nonprofit organizations.”

Maine’s nonprofit workforce includes approximately 98,000 employees, representing nearly 16 percent of all jobs in Maine. Nationally, approximately 10 percent of workers are employed by a nonprofit.

To supplement and complement the contents of the guidebook, MANP has compiled a library of public health guidance, industry-specific checklists and tools, sample policies, and other resources at www.NonprofitMaine.org/Reopening, a page that is updated as guidance evolves and additional resources are developed.

MANP continues to provide up-to-date resources and information on COVID-19 specific to Maine nonprofits through a dedicated webpage: www.NonprofitMaine.org/COVID-19.

