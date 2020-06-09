LEWISTON — The City Council passed a resolution Tuesday urging Gov. Janet Mills to permit indoor dining at local restaurants “as soon as possible.”

The resolution, passing 5-2, states that restaurants are struggling after initially being told they could reopen to indoor dining with precautions June 1.

Just a few days before, the prohibition on indoor dining was extended for Androscoggin, Cumberland, and York counties, with only outside dining allowed under Maine CDC guidelines.

“While our restauranteurs appreciate the approval to serve outdoors, the extension of the prohibition on indoor dining is devastating to them both financially and due to its effect on their (employees),” the resolution states.

Mayor Mark Cayer said he was recently contacted by the owner of Pedro O’Hara’s, who together with a number of other restaurants, penned a letter to city officials stating they intended to work above and beyond CDC guidelines for reopening.

Cayer said “once I was convinced” that the restaurants’ plans would keep customers safe, he supported drafting the resolution.

Councilor Lee Clement, who had introduced a resolution in May to urge Mills to allow businesses to reopen, said the council has now “let three weeks pass” with no action.

“I find it somewhat amusing how time is changing things,” he said. “Local businesses like our restaurants continue to suffer. It’s high time we come together we support all our businesses.”

Some councilors took exception to Clement’s comments, given that at the time the council voted down his proposal, case numbers were spiking in Androscoggin County.

Councilor Luke Jensen supported the resolution Tuesday but said Lewiston officials have “stood by science” in making decisions during the pandemic, “and I firmly stand by the decisions we’ve made.”

Councilors Alicia Rea and Safiya Khalid voted against the measure.

Lewiston resident Stephen Miller, who called into the Zoom meeting, said he’s worked 38 years in the restaurant business, and that a lot of restaurants already exceed health and safety guidelines.

EMERGENCY FUNDING

Also on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously on a resolution calling for direct federal emergency funding for municipalities during the pandemic.

City Administrator Ed Barrett said the resolution is an effort to put the city “on the record” in its support for legislation that would provide “direct operating assistance” for municipalities. So far, all federal relief aid has been allocated to specific elements of pandemic response.

He said the legislation would help cities and towns address dramatic reductions in operating revenue, which has led to eliminating or furloughing positions.

