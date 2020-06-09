LEWISTON – Pauline McGuire, 59, of Lewiston, passed away June 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Pauline was born October 24, 1960, to Jeannette Picard and Raymond Picard in Lewiston. Pauline loved reading, needlepoint and cross-stich. She will be remembered for her smile, infectious laughter and love for her family and dog, Jax. She is survived by her husband, David McGuire; sons, Scott Bechard (and partner, Tony Ball) of Tampa, Florida, Andrew Bechard of Lewiston, step-sons, Jason and Jody McGuire of Missouri; granddaughter, Reece Bechard of Auburn and step-grandson, Jacob McGuire of Auburn ;her father Raymond Picard of Sabattus, Maine; her brother, Donald Picard (and partner, Dr. Forest Clark) of Greene, Maine; sister, Diane Roy (and husband, Steven Roy) of Bradenton, Florida; niece, Emalie Roy and nephews, Cameron Roy, Aaron, Dylan and Walker Clark. Pauline was predeceased by her mother, Jeannette.Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group in Lewiston, on Saturday, June 13, from 1-5 p.m. Funeral services will be private.You are invited to share your memories of Pauline by visiting Pauline’s guest book at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Lewiston.

« Previous