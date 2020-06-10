This has been a very upsetting week for our country. No matter how we feel about what is going on in our society, a life has been taken in a brutal manner and we all have a responsibility to see that this never happens again. I have said it before; each of us in our own little corners of the world can do something to improve our country. It starts in each community, neighborhood by neighborhood. It is a daunting task but we are up for the struggle.
When I think happy thoughts, I think of children. My days as a teacher were some of my best, children remind us that there is joy in every small achievement; they bring a smile to our faces and calmness to our souls.
Why not have a day with a child and cook something outrageously colorful and decadent? This recipe fills the bill. Start cooking and laughing! Bon Appetit!
Chock Full of Fun Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup butter, softened
¼ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup packed brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 ¼ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
1 ¼ cups M&M’s
1 cup peanut butter chips
Prepare:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Beat butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy.
- Beat in eggs and vanilla, add flour, soda and salt. Beat until well blended.
- Stir in M&M’s chocolate candies and peanut butter chips.
- Drop by rounded teaspoons, 3 inches apart on cookie sheet.
- Bake 10-12 minutes. Let cookies cool for a while, DELISH!
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Bethel
Black Lives Matter protest in Bethel draws big crowd
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
A short history of the Maslin pan
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
North Livermore Baptist Church
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Police Terrorism