This has been a very upsetting week for our country. No matter how we feel about what is going on in our society, a life has been taken in a brutal manner and we all have a responsibility to see that this never happens again. I have said it before; each of us in our own little corners of the world can do something to improve our country. It starts in each community, neighborhood by neighborhood. It is a daunting task but we are up for the struggle.

When I think happy thoughts, I think of children. My days as a teacher were some of my best, children remind us that there is joy in every small achievement; they bring a smile to our faces and calmness to our souls.

Why not have a day with a child and cook something outrageously colorful and decadent? This recipe fills the bill. Start cooking and laughing! Bon Appetit!

Chock Full of Fun Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

¼ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 ¼ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cups M&M’s

1 cup peanut butter chips

Prepare:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Beat butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla, add flour, soda and salt. Beat until well blended. Stir in M&M’s chocolate candies and peanut butter chips. Drop by rounded teaspoons, 3 inches apart on cookie sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes. Let cookies cool for a while, DELISH!

