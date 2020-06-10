Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Supreme Judicial Court have pledged to root out racism in Maine’s criminal justice system.

On the heels of the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, both have announced plans to better understand and identify racism in all its forms and provide advanced training to law enforcement and court officers in Maine.

“Like those who have taken to the streets of cities and towns across Maine and America, I too am angered by the death of George Floyd,” Mills said in a statement provided to the Press Herald Tuesday. “Our state, like many, still struggles with disparities and inequities among our citizens.”

Mills said she was “horrified” by the video of an officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck and noted that Black and African American Mainers account for a higher percentage of those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Maine, with our own painful history of racism dating back generations, is not immune to discrimination, injustice, or inequality,” Mills said.

To address those inequities, Mills said she has asked Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck to review Maine’s law enforcement policies, including those related to racial profiling and anti-bias training, and provide recommendations on whether and how they should be strengthened.

Mills said she hopes the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial and Ethnic Populations, which includes two members appointed by the governor, “will help us more fully understand the disparities that exist and how we might begin to address them in the coming months.”

“I do not have all the answers to what is a deep, complicated issue pervasive in American society, and there is certainly more for us all to learn about the challenges faced by people of color in our state,” Mills said. “But I am committed both as governor and as someone who cares deeply about the people of Maine, to defending the lives, integrity and equality of all our citizens.”

In a statement that is dated June 8 and released Wednesday, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court said “courts have a direct and fundamental responsibility to dispense justice without any hint or even appearance of racism or other bias in all of their insidious forms.”

The seven-member court referred to recent “horrific deaths” of African-Americans in Minneapolis, Louisville and Atlanta that “have driven home a stark and heartbreaking reminder to all Americans that racism continues to be a pervasive blight upon our constitutional republic and the world at large.”

To learn what needs to be fixed, the court has reached out to community leaders and other resources to better understand, identify and address racism “in all its forms and its insidious effects upon attitudes and behavior.”

In addition to providing further training for judicial officers and other court staff, the state’s court system will work toward integrating additional measures to prevent racism and other forms of discrimination from affecting the justice process.

“Freedom from disparate treatment based upon race is not only a constitutional right, it is a basic human right,” the court said.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: