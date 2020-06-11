Grab an iced coffee and put your construction hat on — it’s a busy all-Lewiston Buzz.

The Lewiston Planning Board has $40 million-plus in proposed developments to consider greenlighting on June 22.

Let’s knock down and then build up.

First: Bye-bye Cathay Hut, hello expanded Dunkin’ Donuts.

K.P. Realty LLC, owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1124 Lisbon St., bought the shuttered restaurant next door and plans to knock it down, according to City Planner Doug Greene.

“They’re very successful so they’ve experienced a problem with the drive-thru backing up onto Lisbon Street,” he said. “The main purpose of buying that property is it will allow Dunkin’ Donuts to create a much, much larger double-lane drive-thru facility that will tie into the existing Dunkin’ Donuts, so that will really help the traffic problem.”

“One lane is dedicated to mobile phone orders,” he added. “There will be a sensor in the drive-thru lane that will recognize when the person’s phone crosses that sensor that they’re approaching the store.”

K.P. Realty is also hoping to build a 2,000-square-foot-plus commercial building in the former restaurant lot once a tenant is lined up, Greene said.

Moving ahead I

Saxon Partners is looking to move ahead with a proposal it first floated in October 2018 to build a massive apartment complex at the site of former Pineland Lumber Co.

The Residences at Great Falls, 244 efficiency and one-bedroom apartments, is an estimated $30 million to $35 million project at 10, 35 and 37 Avon St.

Greene said some time has been taken up with zoning changes and the Massachusetts-based developer has been busy with other, similar projects. If approved at the June 22 meeting, they’re talking about breaking ground next spring, he said.

The complex will look like two large buildings connected by a community center. One building will have parking underneath in addition to traditional parking.

Greene said the project will create an easement for the Riverside Greenway.

“The intent is for the city to connect the Greenway trail in the upcoming years,” he said. “It will be a complete connection from the sidewalks to the trail from Avon Street and that will give people in Lewiston a chance to walk the Greenway and get to and from downtown; that’s going to be exciting.”

Moving ahead II

The $13.4 million arts wing for Lewiston High School approved by voters last fall is also headed to the Planning Board for a sign-off.

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday when the 19,450-square-foot, two-story addition would break ground. The project includes adding room for classes such as music, photography and dance, rooms for special education classes and a new elevator.

“It’s funded through bonding, so it’s locked and loaded, so they’re moving forward,” Greene said.

Moving up the road

Finally, Roopers Beverage and Redemption on Main Street is moving, but just a little.

MEROOPER LLC bought the former Neokraft Signs building at 686 Main St. in September 2018.

Roopers, currently at 694 Main St., is looking to relocate into the larger building and pursing a drinking establishment license for a proposed 20-seat tasting room, Greene said.

It would sample and serve products on sale, according to an application to the city.

The primary focus will remain a convenience store and redemption center, Greene said.

That may round out the meeting, but there’s more in the works.

“There’s still a number of projects that are coming together,” Greene said. “It’s just surprising at some level, despite how restrictive things are and the effect on the economy, development proposals and approvals are just cranking along.”

So keep your hard hats at the ready.

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

