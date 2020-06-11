100 Years Ago: 1920

“Despite the reign of the movies, I look for the spoken drama to continue for many years yet and possibility undefinitely,” said H. Price Webber, the veteran actor of half a century, referring to the changes that have taken place of recent years in the theatrical world, “The spoken drama in all holding the boards in most of the big cities, but more than that, look for a revival before long of the old romantic plays that for a generation delighted our citizens.”

50 Years Ago:1970

Miss Agreda Paquette of 79 Birch Street, Lewiston Is a happy woman. She received last Saturday from Rome, a silver medal, sent in a blue folder bearing the Papal Coat of Arms in gold, togther with a colored autographed photograph of Pope Paul VI and a note. They were sent in reply to letter directed to the Vatican by Miss Paquette and expressed the appreciation of Pope as follows: “The Secretariat of State is directed by the Holy Father to convey his thanks for the message recently addressed to him sent to express his appreciation for the sentiments in which prompted it.”

25 Years Ago: 1995

Ron Scott, administrator of Opportunity Farm in New Gloucester, described the farm’s program to Auburn Exchange Club members when they met at noon last at Rolandeau’s Restaurant. Scott showed a video of the farm and its programs. He said an expansion is being considered into surrounding communities.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: