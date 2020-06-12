100 Years Ago: 1920
An Interesting contest has just closed among the pupils of the Chamberlain School, Auburn. This was to see which would bring the most wild flowers for the term. Alden Barrell, son of Dr. D.A. Barrell of High street is the winner, having brought In the greatest variety and the most of each variety of flowers.
50 Years Ago: 1970
MOUNTAINS OF PANCAKES will be served at the 13th annual Kiwanis Club‘s community pancake breakfast next Sunday at the Foodtown parking lot in Auburn. Last year over 2,500 attended. The event is planned from 7 a.m. to 12 noon and as an added feature the Kiwanian’s will hold a food sale. Working on the arrangements are, Roger Burke, Robert Brunelle, Robert T. Barber and Dr. Camille Gardner who is president of the club.
25 Years Ago: 1995
The Military Order of the Purple Heart will hold its monthly meeting on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Auburn Police Station. Gov. Angus King has signed into law the Purple Heart license plate. For more information attend the meeting or call Dennis W. Bisson.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.
