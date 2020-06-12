Black Portland residents face a disproportionate rate of arrest by the Portland Police Department, even as crime statewide has fallen and fewer people are being arrested in the city overall, new data released by the department shows.

Black people in the city are also subject to uses of force by police at higher rates, and are over-represented in citations, as well, the data show.

Although black people were about 7 to 8 percent of the city’s population between 2016 and 2019, black people represented nearly 17 percent of arrests last year. Earlier years showed even greater disparities. In 2018, black people represented 17.5 percent of arrests. In 2017, it was 23 percent, and in 2016, 21 percent of arrests were of black people.

The trend follows the national statistics, which show that black people everywhere in the United States are at a greater risk of arrest than white people. In 2018, black Americans comprised 27 percent of all people arrested in the U.S., but were only about 13 percent of the population, according to FBI crime data.

Black people in Portland are also given citations at a higher rate than their population would suggest. For each of the last five calendar years, black people represented between 10.6 percent and 12.2 percent of all citations issued.

Incidents involving the use of force by police officers, while a tiny fraction of the more than 80,000 calls for service the department responded to each year, also showed a disparate impact on black residents.

Between 2016 and 2019, the department recorded between 65 use-of-force cases and 90 use-of-force cases each year. Black people represented between 16.6 percent and 26.1 percent of those incidents, according to the data. The highest year for use of force against black people was in 2017, when 17 of the city’s 65 use-of-force cases involved black people.

Portland Police Chief Frank Clark did not respond to requests for an interview about the data and whether he believes the racial disparities should lead to reforms of policies or procedures.

City councilors and other public officials also did not immediately respond to requests for interviews about the newly released data.

The city compiled the statistics, in part, because of a request by the Portland Press Herald filed June 4. Since then, city councilors have also asked for more race-based policing data amid a series of protests in Portland and nationwide against systemic racism and police brutality.

It’s unclear whether the city regularly analyzes factors of race when it crunches arrest and enforcement data for internal use, or if the statistics were prepared only because media, community members and members of the city council have begun inquiring.

“Sorry for the delay,” Portland Communications Director Jessica Grondin wrote in a message that accompanied the statistics. “But this was quick work from a 20-plus year old system.”

Grondin’s comment is reflective of the outdated and cumbersome software that many departments utilize. Even the state’s assessment of its police systems is out of date. The last survey of the roughly 162 police department data systems was performed in 2012, and found 13 different data systems in use at that time.

The last time the city crunched the arrest numbers and made them public was for the year 2013. That data was prepared following the nationwide response to the the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Then-police Chief Michael Sauschuck presented the numbers during a community discussion session at Zion AME church, revealing a de-facto racial disparity in arrest rates that persists to this day.

The Press Herald submitted questions in writing to Chief Clark before the figures were released about the data compilation process and whether the department uses race-based data as a regular tool to measure policing. Clark has not yet responded to those inquiries, so it’s unclear if the department uses race-based statistics regularly, or only compiles them when asked by outside entities.

All police departments in Maine and across the country tabulate the same crime and arrest statistics because the federal government requires them to do so. The underlying data forms the basis for the national crime rate, which is analyzed each year by the FBI. But race is omitted from this count in the report published by the Maine Department of Public Safety; arrest break-downs exist only for age and gender at the statewide level.

This story will be updated.

