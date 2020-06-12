The American Contract Bridge League and the Alzheimer’s Association are partnering agin on the LONGEST DAY to raise money for Alzheimers research. Bridge tournaments will take place all over the US and Canada. All games will be played online.

In Maine we are having two games on Sunday, June 21, one at 12:30 pm and one at 7:00 pm. All players will pay $10.00 per game. And all funds will go to the Alzeheimer’s Association. Players will ask sponsors to donate for the cause. All money from sponsors will go to the Alzheimer’s Association as well.

With the pandemic and employment situation asking for donations is not easy. In the past we have called on people and businesses for support and have been very successful. The people in Maine are very generous and that is greatly appreciated.

Most of our members have participated in past years and they may contact you for a donation or you could call them and offer to donate. If all else fails and you feel comfortable making a donation, you can send a check made out to the Alzheimer’s Association and mail it to: Oxford Hills bridge club c/o Quinn, 76 Otisfield Cove Rd Otisfield, ME 04270.

Thank you for your consideration

