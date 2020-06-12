WEST GARDINER — The Maine Crafts Association (MCA), a nonprofit serving approximately 600 craft artist members, has launched a new social media campaign — “SOURCE + BUY” — to drive traffic directly to artist e-commerce sites as a way to increase their sales income during the COVID-19 crisis.

While the MCA’s two galleries are closed and craft shows are canceled for the time being, MCA staff sought to find other ways to highlight the work of its craft artist members. “In the pre-COVID times, MCA has always worked to connect Maine makers and their work to consumers, but right now, none of that is possible,” said Executive Director Sadie Bliss. “So, thinking of what resources we could share with our members, we came up with a new initiative to boost artists’ sales through our social media followers and mailing list contacts.”

SOURCE + BUY Maine Craft From Home uses MCA’s website and multiple social media profiles to highlight several members each week, elevating their online profiles and craft work and encouraging more than 20,000 followers and contacts to make purchases directly from the artist.

Shifting the spotlight toward a new COVID related need, MCA has additionally highlighted MCA members who are making face masks with links to buy online from its SOURCE + BUY Mask edition and is promoting other virtual activies thorugh SOURCE + DO.

For more information, visit https://mainecrafts.org/.

« Previous

Next »