W. Paris Historical Society cancels meetings
WEST PARIS — Because of the severity of regulations on holding public meetings due to COVID-19, the West Paris Historical Society has cancelled all meetings until further notice.
Anyone wishing to get into the museum for any reason should call Diana Abbott at 207-515-1998.
