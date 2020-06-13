An 85-year-old Clinton man was killed in a single-car crash in Skowhegan on Saturday morning, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the Oak Pond Road in Skowhegan at 7:34 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a crash.
The victim, Fernand J. Michaud, was traveling east on Oak Pond Road when his vehicle went off the road and struck a large tree, according to police.
Michaud was pronounced dead at the scene and it’s believed that a medical issue caused him to crash, according to Chief David Bucknam of the Skowhegan Police Department.
The crash is being investigated by Officer Tifani Warren.
