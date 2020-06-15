State health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as well as one additional death.

Maine has been averaging 30 or more new coronavirus cases daily since last Wednesday, so the 17 additional cases reported Monday represents a downward shift. To date, there have been 2,810 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of deaths among individuals with COVID-19 had held steady at 100 for nearly a week until Monday.

After subtracting the 101 deaths and the 2,189 individuals who have recovered, Maine CDC was reporting 520 active cases of the disease. That is the same number as Sunday.

The number of active cases has been declining overall in recent weeks in Maine, as have hospitalizations among individuals with COVID-19. Maine averaged 513 active cases per day for the seven-day period ending Monday, compared to 607 active cases for the week ending on June 8.

Those trends come at a time when Maine’s economy is gradually reopening, although not as quickly as many business owners dependent on tourists would prefer. Starting next week, hotels and other lodging establishments will be able to once again cater to out-of-staters as long as those visitors have been tested no more than 72 hours before arriving or agree to self-quarantine while awaiting test results in Maine.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m.

Shah said last week that Maine appears to be trending in the right direction on some of the key metrics tracked by Maine CDC, including the percent of tests that come back positive even as testing become available to more Mainers.

Although figures vary daily, the Maine CDC lab has analyzing roughly 1,500 tests per day and expects to be able to increase that capacity to more than 4,500 per day next month under an expansion of an existing partnership with Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories.

But case numbers are rising in some other states, raising questions about whether Maine could see a surge as well. Public health officials in Maine and across the country will also be watching closely to see if there are any correlations between new cases and the large, racial justice protests and rallies being held nationwide in recent weeks.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: