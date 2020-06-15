Maine State Police Trooper Mickael Nunez was in serious condition Monday morning after having been struck by a vehicle Sunday on Route 3 in China that had been involved in a high-speed chase from Waterville to China.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said Nunez, a 3-year veteran of State Police, suffered a severe broken leg in the incident and was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

“He was slated to undergo surgery last night,” Steve McCausland said Monday.

A MaineGeneral spokesman said Monday that Nunez was listed in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert Belmain, 53, of Caribou, was taken to MaineGeneral with head injuries and then was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. A spokeswoman there said Monday that she could not share any information about him.

The crash occurred at 5:05 p.m. Sunday when Nunez was outside his cruiser on Route 3 in China, setting up spike strips to deflate Belmain’s tires, McCausland had said Sunday in a news release. Nunez was struck as he was trying to retreat to a safe location along Route 3 near the Family Dollar store, he said.

The chase had started about 30 minutes earlier on Interstate 95 in Waterville when another state trooper stopped Belmain’s car after receiving reports that a green sports car with no license plates was being operated erratically on I-95 just south of Clinton, according to McCausland.

After Belmain’s car was pulled over, it took off and was being driven erratically on I-95 and then it entered Route 3 in Augusta and headed toward China, he said.

“Speeds on both roads reached 100 mph,” McCausland said. “His car crashed after it struck the trooper.”

Charges pending against Belmain, according to McCausland, include operating under the influence, driving to endanger, criminal speed, eluding a police officer, failing to submit to arrest or detention, destruction of evidence, reckless conduct, possession of a scheduled drug, sale/use of drug paraphernalia and operating after suspension of his driver’s license.

This story will be updated.

