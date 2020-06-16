The GOP has been hijacked by an unlikely actor who had been roundly criticized by just about every pol on the right as an outlier who was not qualified and was generally dismissed. Then, surprisingly, he was elected.

“What now? was the question for conservatives.

In my opinion, they failed. Party before country became the norm and this nation now has an egocentric inveterate liar who seeks to rule rather than govern.

After seeing President Trump in front of a church holding up a Bible for a photo op, it brought to mind a phrase attributed to Samuel Johnson (English subject, 1709-1784 ): “The last refuge of a scoundrel — wrap yourself in the flag and invoke the name of God.”

A scoundrel, indeed.

Frank Koris, Rumford

« Previous

Next »