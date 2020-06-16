LEWISTON – Kimberly Ann Gilbert of Minot, Maine, beloved daughter of Maureen and Linwood; sister of Karen; sister in law of Guy; Aunt of Maguire and Madison; died on June 13, 2020, of the Covid-19 disease caused by the Corona Virus. Kimberly was born in Lewiston on August 27, 1976, prematurely, resulting in life long disabilities. Even with these disabilities, Kim was able to persevere through life, bringing warmth and love to all that crossed her path. Despite everything that she struggled with, she managed to put a smile on her face that would be contagious. Her laugh lit up the whole room. She loved her food and good music. She was a gregarious person who loved socializing with others. Her legacy will be to teach others to be kind, to be humble, and to be humane. Kim taught us to be patient, to celebrate the simple accomplishments of life, such as bowling a ball, learning to swim, or peeling an onion for the evening meal. Kim showed us all how to be resilient. Because Kim didn’t give up, she fought Covid-19 and the complications that went with it. It was her body that just couldn’t fight it anymore. When Kim gained her voice, she would thank God for placing her in a family, extended family, and neighbors who loved her and accepted her unconditionally. She would thank all of the educators who developed programs that made her as independent as possible. She would thank all of the health providers who provided life-long care that kept her healthy; but especially, the ICU staff of St Mary’s, who gave her such capable and empathetic end of life care. She would thank all of the day program staff who supported her and gave her many experiences in the community. She would thank all of the administrators, direct support professionals, and caregivers of her group homes that provided her a safe and nurturing environment for her to grow and blossom. Messages of condolence may be sent to http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com A Celebration of Life Gathering will be announced at a later date. Interment Turner Village Cemetery, Church Street, Turner, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

