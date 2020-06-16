Bethany Madigan watches her daughters play with a garden hose Tuesday afternoon in their backyard in Auburn. Lauren, left, squirts her sister, Emily, as the older sister tries to get closer to grab it away. The siblings, including Julia and Evan, not pictured, were trying to keep cool as the temperature began to rise over the course of the day. Warm and sunny weather is predicted in the area for the next five days with temperatures reaching into the 90s. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo