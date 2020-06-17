I wonder how many of our readers have made Sangria. It is a drink usually made with fruit and wine and is very refreshing on a hot summer’s eve. I first became familiar with it in Barcelona, Spain, where it is served in many unique ways because the city’s temperatures can really climb! Carrying a fan is almost a necessity not just a fashion statement! Different regions of Spain offer various ways to create the drink. It originated at a time when water wasn’t safe to drink so wine became a choice to prevent illness.

You can buy Sangria but making your own is very easy and so much better. Usually red wine is used because as the name presents, the word Sangria comes from the Latin word for blood. White wine will make a refreshing drink as well, give this drink a whirl tonight. Bon Appetit!

Bubbly Spanish Sangria

Ingredients and Preparation;

8 Stone fruits, such a. peaches, plums, nectarines. wash and cut into chunks.(Remove stones)

1 orange, sliced thin.

1 – 12 ounce can seltzer

½ cup sugar

Add to a large glass pitcher

Add 1 bottle red wine, your choice, I recommend Simoneau’s!

Chill and serve, ice is optional but a little keeps it cold! Refrescante!

