WATERFORD — Crews from several area towns were battling a forest fire Thursday night after flames spread through the woods along Rice Road in North Waterford.

Firefighters from area towns, including Norway and Stoneham, were assisting Waterford crews at the scene after the blaze was first reported to be spreading from brush to the woods at about 5 p.m.

Two hours after the fire started, it was reported that flames were moving toward a house in the area. By 8 p.m., crews were still trying to subdue the flames.

Rice Road runs in a loop off Route 35.

Working in temperatures that flirted with 90 degrees, firefighters battled to snuff out flames and to keep them from spreading. They remained at the scene hours after the blaze was first reported. It was not immediately known how much acreage had burned.

A fire official manning the Waterford Fire Station said about 6 p.m. that crews would likely remain at the scene into the evening.

Fire and weather officials have been warning of fire danger in recent weeks as dry conditions persist across the area. According to the National Weather Service in Gray, the last significant rainfall the region has seen was on May 15 when roughly half an inch fell.

“This year has been the driest on record for this period at all locations,” the NWS reported. “Typically late spring tends to be the wettest time of year in terms of number of rainy days, but 2020 has bucked that trend.”

