Maine is a small state and people value the close relationships they have with the men and women they elect to office.

Martha Poliquin, the Democratic candidate for Maine Senate District 22, has shown deep concern for the families and children of her community. Having served on the Lisbon School Committee and worked with Literacy Volunteers, she has also participated in other recreational and educational activities that make the communities vibrant and progressive, such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, skiing, acting and gardening.

She has proven that she is willing to take time to serve and to encourage families in our community.

The community needs Martha Poliquin — and many others like her — in the Senate, now.

David Perry, Lisbon Falls

