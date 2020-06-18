About 40 Guy E. Rowe Elementary School teachers and staff participated in the Happy Summer Send-off on the front sidewalk and lawn of the Rowe School from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday.  At least 90 families drove by – some multiple times – waving and honking horns. Some families made signs with messages thanking their teachers.  More than a few dropped off gifts.  Teachers blew bubbles, waved and cheered to the passing vehicles.  The Rowe Tiger Mascot danced near the crosswalk. Other members of the public, including cars and lumber trucks, participated in the festivities. Lisa McCann / Sun Journal

