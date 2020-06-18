PARIS — Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School has announced its seniors who make up the top five percent of this year’s graduating class. The students are as follows:

1. Cecelia Dieterich of South Paris will attend Carnegie Melon College. Supplied photo

2. Marissa Paine of South Paris will attend University of Maine Orono. Supplied photo

3. Catrina Wilson of of Harrison will attend University of Maine Orono. Supplied photo

4. Samuel Morton of Norway will attend University of Maine Orono. Supplied photo

5. Marla Tanous of South Paris will attend University of Maine Orono. Supplied photo

6. Kathryn Bowen of Norway will attend Wentwork Institute of Technology. Supplied photo

7. Ashley Childs of Norway will attend University of New Hampshire. Supplied photo

8. Destiny Robinson of West Paris will attend Husson University. Supplied photo

9. Jordyn Gates of South Paris will attend University of Maine Orono. Supplied photo

10. Mackenzie Truman of South Paris will attend University of Tampa. Supplied photo

11. Page-Marie Merrill of South Paris will attend University of New England. Supplied photo

12. Katherine Haley of South Paris will attend Gordon College. Supplied photo

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Advertiser Democrat, Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, sad 17
Related Stories
Latest Articles