This slow cooker recipe if full of vegetables and that classic sloppy joe flavor. Cooked in a slow cooker, keeps you and your kitchen cool. Jump in the lake to clean up afterwards!

Makes 10 sandwiches

Easy Beef and Veggie Sloppy Joes

Ingredients:

4 medium carrots, shredded

1 medium yellow summer squash, shredded

1 medium zucchini, shredded

1 medium sweet red pepper, finely chopped

2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons minced fresh basil or 3 teaspoons dried basil

3 tablespoons molasses

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)

10 whole wheat hamburger buns, split

Directions:

1. In a 5- or 6-qt. slow cooker, combine everything but the beef and buns. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat 8-10 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles. Drain; transfer beef to slow cooker. Stir to combine.

2. Cook, covered, on low 5-6 hours or until heated through and vegetables are tender. Using a slotted spoon, serve beef mixture on buns.

Holly Stuhr is a Community Nutrition Educator for Healthy Oxford Hills. Contact her to learn about upcoming cooking classes for the whole family. [email protected]

