This slow cooker recipe if full of vegetables and that classic sloppy joe flavor. Cooked in a slow cooker, keeps you and your kitchen cool. Jump in the lake to clean up afterwards!
Makes 10 sandwiches
Easy Beef and Veggie Sloppy Joes
Ingredients:
4 medium carrots, shredded
1 medium yellow summer squash, shredded
1 medium zucchini, shredded
1 medium sweet red pepper, finely chopped
2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1 small red onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons minced fresh basil or 3 teaspoons dried basil
3 tablespoons molasses
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)
10 whole wheat hamburger buns, split
Directions:
1. In a 5- or 6-qt. slow cooker, combine everything but the beef and buns. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat 8-10 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles. Drain; transfer beef to slow cooker. Stir to combine.
2. Cook, covered, on low 5-6 hours or until heated through and vegetables are tender. Using a slotted spoon, serve beef mixture on buns.
Holly Stuhr is a Community Nutrition Educator for Healthy Oxford Hills. Contact her to learn about upcoming cooking classes for the whole family. [email protected]
