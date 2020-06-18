This slow cooker recipe if full of vegetables and that classic sloppy joe flavor. Cooked in a slow cooker, keeps you and your kitchen cool. Jump in the lake to clean up afterwards!

Makes 10 sandwiches

Easy Beef and Veggie Sloppy Joes

Ingredients:

4 medium carrots, shredded

1 medium yellow summer squash, shredded

1 medium zucchini, shredded

1 medium sweet red pepper, finely chopped

2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons minced fresh basil or 3 teaspoons dried basil

3 tablespoons molasses

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)

10 whole wheat hamburger buns, split

Directions:

1. In a 5- or 6-qt. slow cooker, combine everything but the beef and buns. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat 8-10 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles. Drain; transfer beef to slow cooker. Stir to combine.

2. Cook, covered, on low 5-6 hours or until heated through and vegetables are tender. Using a slotted spoon, serve beef mixture on buns.

Holly Stuhr is a Community Nutrition Educator for Healthy Oxford Hills. Contact her to learn about upcoming cooking classes for the whole family. [email protected]

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Columns
Related Stories
Latest Articles