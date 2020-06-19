AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has announced the winners of the 2020 Lyme Disease Awareness Month poster contest.

As part of observing Lyme Disease Awareness Month every May, Maine CDC holds a poster contest for Maine students in kindergarten through eighth grade to highlight the importance of awareness and prevention of diseases caused by ticks. This year, students designed posters on the theme “Tick Tock,” which reminds Mainers to slow down and take time to practice tick and tick-borne disease prevention. Students illustrated at least one specific preventive method on the poster, such as using an EPA-approved repellent, wearing protective clothing, performing daily tick checks and using caution in tick-infested areas.

Maine CDC selected a winner from each of the three participating age groups: second-third, fourth-fifth and sixth-eighth grades. The winning posters are viewable on Maine CDC’s website, www.maine.gov/lyme). Each winner received a Maine State Parks family day pass, a certificate and tick-removal kits for their entire classroom.

Winners are: Brady Reilly, second grade, Fruit Street School, Bangor; Mikenna Phillips, fifth grade, Spruce Mountain Primary School, Livermore; and Mariya Folsom, sixth grade, Mt. Blue Middle School, Farmington. Honorable mention awardee: Zoe Grooms, fifth grade, Spruce Mountain Primary School, Livermore.

Health care providers reported at least 2,150 confirmed and probable Lyme disease cases to Maine CDC in 2019. For more information on Lyme disease and to view the 2020 winning posters and past poster submissions visit www.maine.gov/lyme/month.

Maine Lyme disease data, including town-level and near real-time data, are available through the Maine Tracking Network. Visit www.maine.gov/lyme and click on “Maine Tracking Network: Tickborne Diseases” in the menu on the left. Check out videos on Maine CDC’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/MainePublicHealth.

