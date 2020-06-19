LEWISTON — Police are investigating how and why a car that crashed early Friday ended up in a fountain at a city park.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a dispatched call to the intersection of Main and Lincoln streets for a reported crash.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a white Nissan Versa rolled onto its side in the fountain of Laurier T. Raymond Jr. Gateway Park, according to Lt. David St. Pierre.

The car had extensive front-end damage, he said.

The driver of the car, identified as Abdalla Hassan, 29, of Lewiston, was trapped under the dashboard of the car and had to be removed by Lewiston Fire Department workers, St. Pierre said.

A witness told police the car had traveled from Auburn into Lewiston when it veered to the right and into the fountain, St. Pierre said. No brake marks were visible, he said.

Just minutes before the crash was reported, Auburn police dispatchers took a call complaining of a car with the same registration plate driving erratically, he said.

Auburn officers found the car in the fountain before Lewiston police were dispatched.

Hassan was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment.

St. Pierre said there was no apparent evidence of alcohol or drug use by Hassan.

The street was closed for a short time.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and continues to be under investigation, St. Pierre said.

