The Legislature’s budget-writing committee will hear a briefing Friday morning from Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa on the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on state revenue and expenditures.

Figueroa will also update the panel on how Gov. Janet Mills plans to use the $1.25 billion in federal funding Maine received through the federal CARES Act.

Lawmakers on the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee and Figueroa are also expected to discuss the role lawmakers will play in appropriating those funds. Under the Maine constitution, the Legislature establishes the state budget.

Some financial analysts have projected the state could see as much as a $1.2 billion revenue shortfall in the 2021 fiscal year, which starts on July 1. In late May the committee learned that the federal funds offered to Maine may not meet the demand. Mills has held back on using the funds, saying the federal law that established the funds was restrictive and needed more flexibility.

Among other entities asking for a share of the federal money are Maine’s cities and towns, which like the state are also facing decreasing tax revenues, due to the pandemic’s impact on the economy.

The committee Friday is also expected to hear from health care and social service nonprofits about the challenges they face, how they have responded and their ideas on how Maine government can support them, according to a press release issued by the office of Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport.

This story will be updated.

