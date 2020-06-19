LEWISTON – Yolande C. Doyon Bissonnette passed on to glory peacefully in her home on June 7, 2020, surrounded with her husband, Normand and her son, Kenneth. She was born in Lewiston on Dec. 25, 1930, the daughter of Conrad and Marieange Turgeon Doyon. She was educated in Lewiston schools and employed at shoe factories and Star Millinary.She married Normand Bissonnette, the beloved of her life, and together they raised and were blessed with three children, Sonia, Lisa, and Kenneth.She was a member of Holy Family Church Parish. She rejoiced with her sisters and brothers in Christ as a prayer warrior and learned from many area bible studies and brought the Holy Spirit of the Lord to all who knew her. And we all were the recipient of many blessings from the prayers of her heart.She loved classical music and was an expert and shared her love of music with her family. She enjoyed taking yearly trips to Moosehead Lake and weekly rides with her husband, Normand, engaged in the beauty of nature around her. She loved her porch swing where she laughed and observed the birds and God’s creation. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, whom she married Feb. 16, 1957, the love of her life, Normand, whom she shared life with the fullness of joy; daughter, Lisa Bissonnette Martinez and husband, Jim of California, son Kenneth; grandchildren, Rebekkah Joy Neal daughter of Sonia and Mark Neal, Arielle Martinez and Chrisitian Martinez of California; two great-grandchildren, Drake and Gavin of Lewiston; and sister, Joyce Johnson and family of San Diego Calif.; special nieces and nephews who adored her and were close to her heart. She is predeceased by her parents; three brothers, Roland, Gerard, and Betrand and sisters, Therese Frechette and Rita Gardner of Connecticut; her most precious daughter, Sonia A. Bissonnette Neal. Her favorite psalm 91 is one that she lived, loved, and now rests in. “Those who live in the shelter of the most high will find rest in the shadow of the almighty.”

