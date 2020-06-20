LETTER D TOWNSHIP — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a commemorative plaque from the Height of Land overlook that offers a view of Mooselookmeguntic Lake and the Rangeley Region on Route 17.

The popular tourist turnout and highway underwent a $3 million reconstruction and reopened in 2011. New guardrails, wooden rails and paved sidewalk were installed, and a designated parking to accommodate tour buses was added. The new road was built into a side-hill area which, in part, was to separate the road from the overlook where the Appalachian Trail ascends out of the Bemis Track to cross the highway.

The plaque that designates the area as Height of Land was taken off a good sized rock, according to a Maine Department of Transportation photo.

Anyone who has information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-778-2680.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: