COUNTY                                                             Andro.    Franklin    Oxford    State                  
New cases reported Friday.                              3                 0                0            25
Total COVID-19 cases reported                        448            38             34            2,938
Number of people who have recovered.           350            34             29            2,380
Number of people who have died                     4                1                0             102
Number currently hospitalized                          N/A           N/A           N/A            29

Critical care hospital beds currently open         N/A           N/A           N/A           133

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles