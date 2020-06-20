COUNTY Andro. Franklin Oxford State
New cases reported Friday. 3 0 0 25
Total COVID-19 cases reported 448 38 34 2,938
Number of people who have recovered. 350 34 29 2,380
Number of people who have died 4 1 0 102
Number currently hospitalized N/A N/A N/A 29
Critical care hospital beds currently open N/A N/A N/A 133
