Americans serve this nation and each other in many ways. We don’t always witness the helpful deeds firsthand; nonetheless, we should appreciate their efforts and contributions to our health, safety and well-being. Maine can be proud of the dedicated, patriotic individuals who serve as citizen soldiers and reserve members of the Armed Forces. We must show our appreciation and support them in their service.

I have had the honor of serving four years of active duty, then more than 28 years as a reservist before retiring from the Coast Guard Reserve. In the course of my service career, I came to realize the vital importance of the National Guard and military reservists.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, I was activated and witnessed the hard work and impressive coordination of the recovery process by the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, and Reserve components of all branches. Many people were rescued, medical aid stations were set up and operated, supply lines restored and Army Guard and Navy Seabee Reserve units operated their heavy equipment to remove debris, open roads and repair shoreside and inland facilities.

In large and small operations, members of the National Guard and Reserve components answer the call each day, as they have since this nation was founded. Service members from Maine have had a large part in this.

This country is facing its most serious medical challenge in more than a century. Fortunately, amazing groups of people are helping us cope with the pandemic. They range from medical personnel and first responders to transportation and food supply workers. Another group includes 24 Maine National Guard soldiers and airmen who were trained in April on fit-testing procedures for N95 respirator masks. They come from medical job specialties and are working with Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Emergency Management Agency.

Some 1,900 Mainers serve in the Army National Guard and about 1,100 in the Air National Guard. Another 550 serve in the Army and Navy Reserve, another 175 in the Marine Reserve and 100 more in the Coast Guard Reserve. Many of those 3,825 military personnel are employees of a wide range of enterprises throughout the state.

I am pleased to be part of a team of volunteers who help them and their employers. We are the Maine Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. A Department of Defense program, ESGR was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Guard and Reserve members and their civilian employers and to assist in resolving conflicts arising from employees’ military commitments.

The value of the contribution by the civilian employers of Guard and Reserve members cannot be overstated. They allow the employee’s absence to perform military duty, then re-employ the service member upon their return. I am in my 19th year as an ESGR volunteer and can say that, overall, cooperation and support from Maine employers has been excellent. ESGR recognizes outstanding employer support through various employer awards.

Today, more than ever, employers feel the strain of multiple military trainings and deployments throughout the year among their employees who serve in military uniforms. Our Maine ESGR has 20 volunteers (we can always use more), hailing from small business and industry, government, education and prior military service to bring our experience to assist employers, service members and their families.

The Maine National Guard has the distinction of having existed as an organization since the 1630s, when Maine was often at the frontlines of American history. As a consequence, we developed a population of strong-willed, independent and innovative men and women.

We live in a global society; many Guard and Reserve duty assignments take place overseas. For example, 70 members of the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion from Bangor were in Poland last year to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. Since 2001, the Maine National Guard has deployed more than 3,000 soldiers and airmen to Kuwait, Iraq, Germany, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Qatar and other locations across the Middle East and Asia.

Within Maine’s own borders, some are now helping the CDC and MEMA cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past three years, other projects include working on the seawalls on Wood Island in Kittery, a cemetery expansion in Chelsea, a parking lot in Stockton Springs, a ballfield expansion in Hodgdon, a concrete foundation in Windham and vertical construction work at Camp Susan Curtis in Stoneham.

Today’s Mainers in uniform continue to serve in the proud tradition of their ancestors and will meet the challenges of the future with the same determination as those who went before them.

Please remember that we members of the Maine Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve stand ready to assist employers and our military members.

Matthew Collins is employer outreach director for the Maine ESGR Committee of Lewiston.

