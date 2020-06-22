100 Years Ago: 1920

In full marching order, Co. I, 3rd Me. Infantry entrained at the upper Maine Central Railroad Station Saturday at 11:45, daylight savings time for Camp Devens for a 15 day tour of duty with the regiment. It was the first time for some months that Lewiston has seen soldiers marching in its streets and along the short route of march from the Armory to the Maine Central Railroad Station, no little attention was attracted. The men wore heavy packs. carried their rifles and were in command of Captain M.C.Trembley. Nearly 70 made the trip.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Central Maine Hospital will soon receive in excess of $350,000 as the gift of Guy Leslie Smith, a wealthy Twin City industrialist who died 26 years ago. The bequest has been officially designated by the hospital’s board of trustees for the construction of a new nuclear medicine facility. The new diagnostic and treatment unit, which is expected to be under construction in late June, named “The Guy L. Smith Nuclear Medicine Center“ will be located under the driveway directly in front of Memorial Wing, and will house modern equipment designed to make maximum use of radioactive isotopes in the diagnosis and the treatment of disease. The new facility should be in operation by early next year.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The 4th Family Concert and Dance on the Green at the Auburn Public Library is planned for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on the library side lawn. The event is the kick-off for the Children’s Department summer reading program, Explore Maine with Books. It is a chance for people to gather under the trees to welcome summer and meet their neighbors while enjoying a dish of ice cream provided by the library. On hand to entertain with folk tunes, fiddle tunes and dance tunes will be Greg Boardman’s lively young fiddlers as well as Boardman’s adult group, “Timbrel.” Members of Timbre! are Greg Boardman, Jan Sturtevant, Peter Sturtevant and Jeff Taylor.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

