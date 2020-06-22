Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the Town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meeting of June 9, 2020

Item 2: Water and wastewater department update

a. Awarding of contract for watershed grant

Item 3: Consideration of recreation department fee schedule — update of Kineowatha park fees

Item 4: Town budget update — current and proposed

Item 5: Signing of town warrant for elections and Regional School Unit 9 warrant

a. Update of executive orders for town meeting

Item 6: Signing of unorganized territory service contracts

Item 7: Approval and signing of union contracts

Item 8: Appointment of animal control officer and reserve animal control officer

Item 9: Consideration of closing town office for four hours for end of year financials and all day July 14,— elections

Item 10: Manager’s report

a. Audit and legal services proposals

b. July Select Board meetings

Item 11: Other business

Item 12: Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) Personnel

« Previous

filed under: