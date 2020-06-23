AUBURN — Officials held a socially-distanced ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the 53-unit housing complex on Hampshire Street, a mixed-income development that officials say meets a pent up demand for affordable housing.

According to Nathan Szanton, president of developer The Szanton Co., 21 apartments have already been rented, and he expects the remaining units will be gone by the end of August.

“There’s a huge demand, for high-quality, affordably priced rentals in Auburn,” he said. “COVID-19 hasn’t changed that.”

Mayor Jason Levesque said Tuesday that the Hampshire Street development will result in “100 new people in downtown Auburn,” and that along with the recent Spring Street development by the Auburn Housing Authority, meets a need for affordable housing downtown.

The complex at 48 Hampshire St. features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, with market rate and income-restricted options. According to a news release, rents for the market rate units range from $925 to 1,350 a month, depending on the size of the apartment. The income-restricted units rent from $610 to 1,015 a month, varying by size and household income.

Rent includes heat and hot water; an off-street parking space; wireless internet; fitness center access; community room; and indoor, secure bike storage. The building, situated on a former parking lot behind the Auburn Public Library, is within walking distance downtown amenities, as well as downtown Lewiston and features a Citylink bus stop.

The project was designed by the Auburn-based Platz Associates. Benchmark Construction, of Westbrook, served as the contractor.

