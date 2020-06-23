TURNER — Maine School Administrative District 52 is having what would be its budget hearing Thursday, but this year, with no vote. Residents of Turner, Leeds and Greene will watch on YouTube as school board directors walk through the warrant.

Voters will cast ballots on the budget at their local polling places on July 14.

In past years, the budget would be voted on first in-person and then affirmed at the polls in a budget validation referendum several weeks later.

Board Chairwoman Betsy Bullard said residents should have all received printed materials spelling out the warrant articles. They’ll also be able to send questions in during the meeting or in advance via [email protected]

She’s hoping people will tune in. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

“The more information folks have, the better they’ll feel like they can make an informed decision on the budget,” Bullard said.

Superintendent Kimberly Brandt has said the $28,791,127 proposed budget for 2020-21 will have no additional tax impact on the three towns. The board and administration have spent the past several months paring it down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

