BETHEL – Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Mayville Road, according to Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart.

According to Urquhart, police received a call around 11:52 a.m. that two vehicles had collided with a tractor-trailer truck, resulting in multiple injuries.

Nearly an hour after the crash was first reported, Urquhart said that the crash was being investigated as a “fatal motor vehicle crash.”

Area rescue units and LifeFlight responded to the scene for those who were injured, Urquhart said. Deputies with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department and the State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and Crash Reconstructionist investigated the accident.

Police have yet to identify those involved with the accident.

Mayville Road — also known as Route 2 — was closed following the crash.

