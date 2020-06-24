BETHEL – Police identified the man killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash on Mayville Road.

Police investigate a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on Mayville Road. Oxford County Sheriff’s Office photo

According to Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart, Brent Angevine, 50, of Bethel, driving a 2008 Honda Element, and Llewellyn Cobb, 65, of Greenwood, driving a 2015 Nissan Frontier, were slowing down on Route 2 in Bethel for a vehicle in front of them that was pulling into a driveway.

Urquhart said that Silvian Sweetser, 18, of Greenwood, driving a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer, failed to slow down and struck both vehicles from behind.

Angevine was taken to a local hospital, Urquhart said, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Cobb and Sweetser were treated at the scene of the crash and were later released.

Urquhart said that the crash remains under investigation and that no charges have been filed.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
bethel maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles