BETHEL – Police identified the man killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash on Mayville Road.
According to Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart, Brent Angevine, 50, of Bethel, driving a 2008 Honda Element, and Llewellyn Cobb, 65, of Greenwood, driving a 2015 Nissan Frontier, were slowing down on Route 2 in Bethel for a vehicle in front of them that was pulling into a driveway.
Urquhart said that Silvian Sweetser, 18, of Greenwood, driving a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer, failed to slow down and struck both vehicles from behind.
Angevine was taken to a local hospital, Urquhart said, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Cobb and Sweetser were treated at the scene of the crash and were later released.
Urquhart said that the crash remains under investigation and that no charges have been filed.
