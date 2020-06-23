MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been accused of kidnapping a Manchester man at knife point and leaving him naked and tied to a tree.

Ronald Betances, 37, was arrested on Saturday on kidnapping and robbery charges. He was also charged with violation of bail from a previous crime, police said.

A second person, Ariel Dupuis, 29, was arrested Sunday for playing a role in the kidnapping. Dupuis was charged with criminal liability to kidnapping and criminal liability to robbery, police said.

The incident began Friday night when Betances allegedly went to an apartment looking for Christopher Upham. Betances allegedly forced Upham at knife point into a car and then drove him around to several locations hoping to get money he claimed the 45-year-old Upham owed him.

Unable to get any money, Betances drove Upham to Derry where he was ordered out of the car. He was taken behind a building and ordered to remove his clothes, police said. Betances and another unidentified man bound Upham’s wrists and feet, tied him to a tree and poured bleach on him, police said. Betances then alleged cut Upham twice in the chest with a knife before walking away.

Upham was able to free himself several minutes later. He contacted Derry police and was transported to a local hospital.

Betances was ordered Monday to remain in preventive detention, based on evidence that his release could endanger Upham. Dupuis was released on $2,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court July 30.

It was not immediately known if they are being represented by attorneys. A phone number could not be found for either of them.

Manchester police said Monday that the investigation is ongoing.

