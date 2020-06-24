AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library reopened Wednesday for the first time since late March, but is limiting capacity and browsing times, and enforcing additional social distancing protocols.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the library, like others in the region, has been operating an online ordering and pickup service for customers.

On Wednesday, the library reopened with regular hours, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., limited to 10 customers at a time, not including those who have appointments to use the Children’s Room or library computers.

According to the library website, it will also be following other safety protocols such as contactless pickup for items on hold, and 6-foot distancing, face coverings and hand sanitizing stations while inside the building. Most furniture, including chairs and tables, have also been removed.

For now, the library is asking that customers keep visits to 30 minutes, and is requiring appointments for customers to use the Children’s Room. These will be limited to one family at a time.

Computers, which have been spaced 6 feet apart, must also be reserved in advance.

The library is still offering its pickup program, where customers are asked to place items on hold and pick them up when notified.

For more information, go to www.auburnpubliclibrary.org.

