WINTHROP — The Bailey Library will virtually host astrophotographer Mike Taylor at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, as part of a yearlong series celebrating Maine’s bicentennial that will explore outdoor recreation in Maine. The public is invited to attend via Zoom by visiting baileylibrary.org/athome and navigating to the “Virtual Events” tab.

The program is free and open to all, but a high-speed internet connection and a device capable of running the Zoom software or app are necessary. For help attending, email Director Richard Fortin at [email protected]

Taylor will give a slideshow presentation focusing on the process of capturing the features of the night sky. including the moon, the stars, the Milky Way, the occasional meteor and the Northern Lights.

The presentation will explain how astrophotography is different from landscape photography, and explore where the Milky Way is in the sky, and how it moves through the night and through the seasons.

Taylor will also spend time talking about how to track the Northern Lights and how Maine’s latitude compares to places like Iceland and Norway.

Additionally, he will discuss processing nighttime photographs and the logistics and equipment involved in capturing and processing time lapse footage.

Taylor’s photography and articles have been featured at NASA, The Huffington Post, The Weather Channel, NBC News, Down East Magazine and Outdoor Photography Magazine. Taylor is also a contributing member of the International Dark-Sky Association and has been working in conjunction with the organization to help raise public awareness of artificial light pollution and its impact on human health, wildlife and safety.

Taylor works out of his studio based in a 19th century farmhouse in central Maine, owned and operated by Mike and Sonia Taylor. He has been a landscape and studio photographer for over 20 years.

