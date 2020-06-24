DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts is pleased to announce the first show in their newly renovated downtown gallery. The gallery will open in July with a Members’ Show. All current and new members are invited to submit one piece for this exhibition.

Artists may drop off work at 36 Elm St. beginning Wednesday, July 8. The final time for drop off is 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no entry fee for the show. Membership forms and artwork submission forms are available online at riverartsme.org or in the gallery. Annual membership dues are $60 for an individual or $75 for a household.

Artists may choose works that best represent their individual style for this show for all mediums, including, but not limited to, painting, drawing, sculpture, fabric, photography, printmaking and ceramic works. All artwork must be gallery ready and securely wired for hanging. No works over 42 inches wide, including frame, will be accepted. All works must be for sale and River Arts retains 35 percent commission on sales.

River Arts will follow Maine CDC guidelines for the safety and health of the artists, customers and volunteer staff. There will not be no opening reception, but the public is invited to visit the show beginning Wednesday, July 15, during regular hours. Face coverings are required. The Members’ Show will run until Saturday, Aug. 15. Email inquiries to [email protected]

