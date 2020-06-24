BRIDGETON — The 44th annual Bridgton 4 on the Fourth Road Race will be held virtually this year. Whether or not you are local or plan to visit Bridgton this summer, we hope you will consider participating. Our virtual Bridgton 4 on the Fourth Road Race will allow for registered runners to choose a race date between July 1-July 19 along with a four mile course of one’s choosing. This road race is a significant and beloved cornerstone of our community. Last year we had 2,061 participants register for the race, with runners representing 34 states and 24 countries, which helped raise $31,000 for the Bridgton Public Library. The Bridgton Public Library depends on contributions from this race each year to fund not only a significant portion of the library’s operating costs but to also provide continued support for programming serving our town and surrounding communities.

To date, almost 700 runners are signed up for this year’s virtual race. The safety of participants is of the utmost importance to the race committee; the virtual race details are in compliance with social distancing requirements and COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the Governor. To commemorate our town’s 44th annual race, and taking into consideration the road work on lower Main Street in Bridgton, local runners are encouraged to use the original race course from 1977. The race will start on Highland Road just north of Bridgton Highlands Golf & Tennis Club with course legs on Chadbourne Hill, Middle Ridge and Dugway Roads. The race will finish on Highland Road at the town beach. Appropriate signage will be posted to mark the course and notify traffic about the presence of runners.

Registered runners are asked to record their own race times on the race registration website. As in years past, racing bibs and t-shirts will be provided. This year’s t-shirt design is an adaptation of the original 1977 design by race founders, Phoebe and Jerry Levine.

For more information and to register for the race please visit www.fouronthfourth.com.

