Martindale

Sunday, June 21 individual point quota results: 1. Jace Pearson +10 1. Brian Bilodea +10 3. Bobby Myers +7 3. Matt Gallagher +7; Skins: Gross — Rocky Myers No. 12, Nick Hogan No. 13, Brian Bilodeau No. 17; Net — Tom Skelton No. 6, Brent Cary No. 8, Paul Robinson No. 13.

Saturday, June 20 results: Individual: 0-9 handicap: Gross — 1. Chris Carrier 72 2. Craig Chapman 73; Net — 1. Nick Hogan 77/68 2. Doug Craib 74/69; 10+ handicap: Gross — Matt Gallagher 81; Net — Tom Skelton 87/68; White Tees: Gross — Chip Morrison 74; Net — Brian Walsh 82/65; Skins: Gross — Steve Gallagher No. 4, Perry Goodspeed No. 11; Net — Doug Craib No. 3, Marc Gosselin No. 14, Chip Morrison No. 18; Team: Point Quota — 1. Al Stasulis/Chip Morrison/Brian Walsh/Claude Heutz +13 2. Brian Bilodeau/Rocky Myers/Steve Gallagher/Randall Doucette +2 2. Justin Marchant/Tom Skelton/Gary Auger/Terry Ricker +2

Friday, June 19 individual points results: 1. Al Stasulis +8 1. Nate Gould +8 3. Jason Dolley +3 4. Dave Luce +2; Skins: Gross — Nate Gould No. 1, Dave Luce No. 12, Doug Craib No. 15, Ron Blanchette No. 18; Net — Al Stasulis No. 6 and No. 14, Jason Dolley No. 8.

Poland Spring

Sunday, June 21 best ball blind draw results: Gross — 1. Larry Ross/Steve Noble 72 2. Joe Bruno/Luvon Nash 73 3. Dan Bouttenot/Tom Laprino 75; Net — 1. Gordon Ross/Stan Tetenman 60 2. Ron Herbert/Rick Meagher 62 3. William Begert/Peter Godin 66 3. Justin Mattos/Steven Roy 66 3. Steve Scotia/Michael Boutin 66 3. Gary Fecteau/Gil Poliquin 66; Skins: Net — Gil Poliquin No. 6, William Begert No. 7, Luvon Nash No. 11, Ron Herbert No. 12 and No. 16, Rick Meagher No. 18.

Saturday, June 20 best ball results: Gross — 1. Gordon Ross/Brian Briggs 71 2. David Luce/Rick Meagher 73 3. Mike Routhier/Dennis Verrill 76; Net — 1. Dan Boucher/Steven Piper 62 2. Gordon Smith/Lisa Laliberte 63 3. Topper West/Michelle Bates 64; Skins: Net — Lisa Laliberte No. 6 and No. 18, Dan Boucher No. 7, Peter Godin No. 16, Tyler Trenholm No. 17.

Springbrook

Sunday, June 21 Scramble results: Gross — Brandon Marcotte/Sid Cohen/Keith Ross/Ray Convery 61; Net — 1. Ashley Golden/Patti Ayotte/Gaetan Bolduc/Mike Labonte 58.4 2. Ron Leeman/Fred Warner/Matt Beckim/Don Rahmlow 59.5.

Saturday, June 20 Member/Member Better Ball: Gross — 1. J. Levasseur/Brad Pattershall 67 2. Bong Adil/Sid Cohen 69; Net — 1. Brandon Marcotte/Ray Roy 59 1. Bud Murphy/Josh Murphy 59 3. Paitti Ayotte/Claire Carpentier 60 4. Roger Maloney/Dave Kus 63 4. Bill Brane/Dan Parent 63; Pins: No. 2 — Don Rahnmlow 8’1″ No. 8 — Ray Roy 3’2″ No. 13 — Dick Therrien 7’2″ No. 15 — Joe Mertzel 16’5″; Team Skins: Gross — J.Levasseur/B.Pattershall No. 1, D.Rahmlow/F.Warner No. 2, R.Roy/B.Marcotte No. 6, R.Maloney/D.Kus No. 14; Net — B.English/J.Pietroski No. 1, D.Rahmlow/F.Warner No. 2 and No. 5, B.Murphy/J.Murphy No. 6, R.Roy/B.Marcotte No. 7, R.Maloney/D.Kus No. 14, B.English/J.Pietroski No. 17.

