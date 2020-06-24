MONMOUTH – Mark S. Cartier’s “Beatles Uncovered” series at Theater at Monmouth, which has celebrated the early years of the Beatles’ recording career as well as the 50th anniversaries of subsequent Beatles’ albums since 2012 concludes at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, with “The Long & Winding Road to Making Let It Be.” In this presentation, Cartier traces the “long and winding road” from the sessions intended to help the group “get back” to their rock and roll roots, to the eventual release of their Academy Award winning soundtrack album, months after they had ceased to be a group.

“Let it Be,” the final album by the Beatles, was released in May 1970, though most of it had been recorded in January 1969. Why had it taken so long for it to see the light of day? In this final “Beatles Uncovered” presentation, Cartier will share his ever-growing love and knowledge of the famous rock and roll group and why he “became a lifelong fan.”

Cartier recalls watching the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show as a nine-year old and has been a lifelong fan from that moment on. He owns the entire Beatles catalogue in every available format—CD, cassette, and the original American albums and singles. He has a wealth of Beatles facts, figures and trivia culled from the hundreds of books, magazines, interviews, and documentaries devoted to their work. He has been a professional actor for more than 30 years and is a dynamic speaker. Looking for something to occupy his time between acting gigs, his wife recommended he do something with his love of the Fab Four and his sizeable collection of memorabilia. This resulted in the first two presentations covering the two halves of the band’s recording career—”The Beatlemania Years 1962-1966″ and “The Studio Years 1967-1970″—Cartier brought these presentations to libraries in southeastern Massachusetts and to TAM audiences in 2012 and 2013 respectively. They were so successful that he developed new presentations for TAM Fans to celebrate the Fab Four for several summers since.

To comply with State regulations in regards to COVID-19, this year’s event will take place via Zoom. Ticket prices for “The Long and Winding Road to Making Let It Be” are $25 per person, or $60 for a family of four using the same Zoom account. Please contact the TAM Box Office at (207) 933.9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org/plays/making-let-it-be to purchase your tickets.

To follow The Beatlemania Years with Mark S. Cartier on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBeatlemaniaYearsWithMarkSCartier/.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. The theatre’s mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout Maine. Since its founding, TAM has produced expertly crafted, engaging productions in its three-month Summer Repertory Season entertaining audiences from 36 states and through Education Tours annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide.

