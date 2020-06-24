LEWISTON – The next “virtual” Art Walk L-A happens Friday, June 26, on www.laarts.org/artwalk/, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram and includes visual arts, microfiction, and dance, featuring: “The Empress,” a speed painting by artist Mary Bottom; Auburn River Walk story boards, featuring work by Edward Little student artist Sophia Therrien; Waltz competition danced by Bates College ballroom dance team members; and Local Writers Read presents microfiction by Claire Guyton and Sarah Twombly.

LA Arts and the Art Walk LA Committee are also pleased to present the 2020 Art Walk LA Artists web page. Artists and artisans included on this page each have works for sale; please support them with your purchases! Visual artists and artisans can register free at https://www.laarts.org/artwalk/ and we’ll share your work on this web page throughout the season. 100% of art sale proceeds go to artists and makers.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. LA Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

