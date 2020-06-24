Arrests

• Joshua E. Leighton, 41, of Conway, New Hampshire, on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and criminal mischief, 9:44 p.m. Monday in Fryeburg by Fryeburg Police Department.

• Heather R. McAlister, 31, of 500 Knox St., Rumford, on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in Albany Township by Maine State Police.

• Scott M. Westberry Jr., 30, of 25 Cottage St., Norway, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 2:56 a.m. Tuesday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

