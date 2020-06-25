Acadia Flynn-Rice, 9, of Auburn learns how to tie a figure-eight knot from her sailing instructor Molly Skelton during the Kids Discover Sailing program at Taylor Pond Yacht Club in Auburn on Thursday. Rice and seven other young girls are taking the five-day class that is designed for first-time sailors. As a coronavirus protection, students and their instructors wear face masks while they are on shore and they sail boats that are designed for one person as opposed to two. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Vivian Peinado, left, and Penelope Hargreaves, both of Auburn, sail across Taylor Pond during the Kids Discover Sailing program at Taylor Pond Yacht Club in Auburn on Thursday. Eight young girls are taking the five-day class that is designed for first-time sailors. As a coronavirus protection, students and their instructors wear face masks while they are on shore and they sail boats that are designed for one person as opposed to two. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Vera Papo, 7, of Auburn changes into sailing shoes at Taylor Pond Yacht Club in Auburn on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Sailing instructors Grace Skelton, Oliver Hall and Ellena Frumiento work with Acadia Flynn-Rice, Penelope Hargreaves and Vera Papo during the Kids Discover Sailing program on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Penelope Hargreaves, 7, of Auburn learns how to rig a sailboat from her instructor Ellena Frumiento during the Kids Discover Sailing program at Taylor Pond Yacht Club in Auburn on Thursday. Hargreaves and seven other young girls are taking the five-day class that is designed for first-time sailors. As a coronavirus protection, students and their instructors wear face masks while they are on shore and they sail boats that are designed for one person as opposed to two. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Acadia Flynn-Rice, 9, of Auburn approaches her sailing instructor Molly Skelton during the Kids Discover Sailing program at Taylor Pond Yacht Club in Auburn on Thursday. Flynn-Rice was about to practice a capsize drill. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Vivian Peinado, 9, of Auburn removes her boat's centerboard following her sailing lesson on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Sailing instructors Oliver Hall, second from right, and Ellena Frumiento, second from left, work with Acadia Flynn-Rice, left, and Vera Papo during the Kids Discover Sailing program on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Sailing instructor Molly Skelton's arms are full as she carries young sailor's sails and masts during the Kids Discover Sailing program at Taylor Pond Yacht Club in Auburn on Thursday. Students learned to dry and roll their sails after sailing across Taylor Pond. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Vera Papo, 7, of Auburn and her sailing instructor Oliver Hall carry the sail and mast that Papo just learned to roll during the Kids Discover Sailing program at Taylor Pond Yacht Club in Auburn on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Vivian Peinado, 9, of Auburn learns from her sailing instructor Ellena Frumiento how to rig her boat during the Kids Discover Sailing program at Taylor Pond Yacht Club in Auburn on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Acadia Flynn-Rice, 9, of Auburn jumps out her boat after sailing across Taylor Pond during the Kids Discover Sailing program at Taylor Pond Yacht Club in Auburn on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal