May we remember, at this time in America, the direction that was presented to the nation to address the evil of discrimination against people of color during the 20th century.
May we remember that Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. presented non-violent activity to address the evil of discrimination with its accompanying physical violence.
May we remember the spirit, the intelligence of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at this time of crisis in America, to oppose violence in all its ugly forms.
May we remember to act in the way of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. together.
Tom Fallon, Rumford
