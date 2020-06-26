Pictured back to front: Lydia O’neil, Emma Haley, Landon O’Neil, Claire Hayden, Charlotte Wright, Pippa Farrar, Ellie Phadungchai and Mary Sue Richard.

Rainbow School graduates and their parents gathered at the Red Onion on June 15th for the annual pizza party and awards ceremony. Each child received a certificate of achievement and some fun prizes.

For more information about the preschool program contact Mary Sue Richard at 864-2264.

 

