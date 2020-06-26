Rainbow School graduates and their parents gathered at the Red Onion on June 15th for the annual pizza party and awards ceremony. Each child received a certificate of achievement and some fun prizes.
For more information about the preschool program contact Mary Sue Richard at 864-2264.
